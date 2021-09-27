Lisa E. Shannon, 54, of Muncie, and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at her home following several health challenges.

A funeral service celebrating Lisa’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with Larry Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are appreciated.

Memorial contributions may be made to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.