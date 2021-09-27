Harold “Ted” Theodore Camp, 74, Tipton, passed away 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday Sept. 27, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. in Russiaville. Masonic Rites will be provided by the Mechanicsburg Masonic Lodge to start the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Luse officiating.

Burial will follow in Bunnell Cemetery in Frankfort.

Contributions may be made in Ted’s memory to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Center Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

