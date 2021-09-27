Elbert Jay Moss, age 86, of Tipton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Saxony Hospital in Fishers.

A funeral service celebrating Jay’s life will be on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Adam Rinehart officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the funeral service at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jay’s honor can be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jay's honor can be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital.