TIPTON – Carl H. Dick Sr. 81, of Tipton died peacefully Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Cicero, Ind., on Jan. 19, 1940 to Edgar Tillman and Terrie Virginia (Hunt) Dick.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Caleb Dick presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Ill. 60674.