TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A sweet and gentle soul left this earth Sept. 11, 2021, after a short battle with Covid-19. Andrea Rose (Phoebe) Mahaney, 54, passed away in Tallahassee, Fla.

A celebration of life is planned for Nov. 6, in Tipton. Details for celebration will be posted on social media and in the local paper when time and place is determined.