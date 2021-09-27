INDIANAPOLIS – Amy Christine (Weismiller) Lynch, 42, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 19, 2021.

A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holiday Drive E, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Friends may gather at 9:30 if they so wish. Mass will be officiated by Fr. James Bonke.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her name to Chicago Jesuit Academy 5058 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60644

Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North