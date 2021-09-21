Virginia “Ginny” Adele Wyrick

Virginia “Ginny” Adele (Salsbery) Wyrick, age 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

A funeral service celebrating Virginia’s life will be on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Hemlock Friends Church, 4448 400 South in Hemlock, with Pastor Doug Shoemaker officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from noon to 1p.m. at the church.

Committal will take place immediately following the service in Kokomo’s Albright Cemetery.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, in Tipton.

Memorial contributions in Virginia’s honor can be made to Hemlock Friends Church.

Out of respect for those who are at greater risk for contracting the virus, the family of Virginia Wyrick would humbly request masks be worn during visitation and service time at Hemlock Friends Church. Masks will be provided and cooperation and understanding in this matter is much appreciated!