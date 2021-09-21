Scarlett Lesko By Editor | September 21, 2021 | 0 Scarlett Lesko, 74, of Tipton, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at home. No services are planned. Scarlet will be buried in St. John’s Cemetery with Eddie. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting Scarlett’s family with her arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Jack D. Brewer September 21, 2021 | No Comments » Catherine D. Pethoud September 21, 2021 | No Comments » Helen Loise Pratt September 21, 2021 | No Comments » Morris E. “Morrie” Cooper September 21, 2021 | No Comments » Virginia “Ginny” Adele Wyrick September 21, 2021 | No Comments »