ANDERSON – Kim R. (Nelson) Gustafson, 69, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Kim and serve the Gustafson/-Thompson family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com