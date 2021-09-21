James W. Huffman By Editor | September 21, 2021 | 0 KOKOMO – James W. “Jim” Huffman, 59, passed away at his residence from an extended illness on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Private cremation services were entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Jack D. Brewer September 21, 2021 | No Comments » Catherine D. Pethoud September 21, 2021 | No Comments » Helen Loise Pratt September 21, 2021 | No Comments » Scarlett Lesko September 21, 2021 | No Comments » Morris E. “Morrie” Cooper September 21, 2021 | No Comments »