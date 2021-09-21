 Skip to content

James W. Huffman

KOKOMO – James W. “Jim” Huffman, 59, passed away at his residence from an extended illness on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Private cremation services were entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria.
