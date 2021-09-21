KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jack D. Brewer, 90, of Knoxville, Tenn. passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

He was born in Elwood, Ind. in 1930.

Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service. Pastor Dwayne Curry and Pastor Dean Davis will officiate the service.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Brewer family