Helen V. Ewing

ALEXANDRIA – Helen V. (Knotts) Ewing, 96, met Jesus face to face on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from her daughter’s residence in Lapel.

Services honoring Helen’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene, 1401 S. Harrison St., with Pastor Mark Diemer officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.

The Ewing family will receive friends at the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene with envelopes available at the church during visitation and services.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, facial masking, hand sanitation and appropriate social distancing are suggested.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff are honored to again serve the Ewing family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com