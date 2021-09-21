ALEXANDRIA – Harold Dalton, 89, entered into eternal life and peace from his residence on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, following an extended illness.

Services honoring Harold’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Mark Diemer officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Dalton family will receive friends after noon on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, facial masking, hand sanitation and social distancing are suggested.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Harold’s caregiver Brenda Bowers and to Guardian Angel Hospice for their loving care.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene with envelopes available at the funeral home.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff are honored to care for Harold and serve the Dalton family.

