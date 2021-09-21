KOKOMO – It is with sadness that the family of Catherine D. Pethoud (Davies), 91, Kokomo, announces her passing Sept. 20, 2021.

Services for Catherine will be Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo, Ind. 46902 with public visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow in Kokomo Albright Ceme-tery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine’s memory to the Dementia Society of America. www.dementiasociety.charityproud.org

You may find Catherine’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you may leave a message for the family.