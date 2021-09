Ronald Lee Hasecuster, age 82, formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2021 in a hospice home in Longview, Texas after multiple heath issues. He was surrounded by his wife, along with his stepson and stepdaughter.

Ron’s wishes were to be cremated and have no services. Cremation took place.

Arrangements by Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.