TIPTON – Kenneth Ray Morrisett, 72, of Tipton, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at I.U. Health Tipton Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Pastor David Mygrant will preside.

Visitation will also be on Sunday from 2 p.m. until service time.

Burial will occur on Monday at 11 a.m. at Sharpsville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a college fund for his grandchildren Alicia and Evan through the funeral home.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Sunday at 5 p.m. and a recording posted later on Kenneth’s obituary page on young-nichols.com