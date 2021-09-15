W. “Ruth” Shannon, 93, of Pinellas Park, Fla., and formerly of Elwood, Ind., passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. following a brief illness.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood chapel with her nephew, the Rev. Damon Hayward officiating. Burial will follow in the Kempton Cemetery.

