| logout
W. “Ruth” Shannon
W. “Ruth” Shannon, 93, of Pinellas Park, Fla., and formerly of Elwood, Ind., passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. following a brief illness.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood chapel with her nephew, the Rev. Damon Hayward officiating. Burial will follow in the Kempton Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com