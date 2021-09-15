KEMPTON – .Rebecca J. “Becky” (Graves) Sherrill, 76, of Kempton and formerly of Kokomo passed peacefully at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, after a brief non-Covid 19 related illness.

Graveside services for Becky will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Kempton Cemetery with Pastor Brian Wik presiding.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Sherrill family with her funeral arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at ASPCA.org.