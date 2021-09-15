ELWOOD – Michael R. “Mike” Giselbach, age 64, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton following an extended illness.

A funeral service celebrating Mike’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with members of Mike’s family officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Harry Bridges Little League through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.