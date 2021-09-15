KOKOMO – Fern Locke Tyner Nash, 101, Kokomo, passed away 4:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Bloom Senior Living in Kokomo.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. in Russiaville. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West in Tipton, with Pastors Bob Lawson, Ruth Lawson and Meriah Tigner officiating.

Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Fern’s memory to the Tipton County Foundation, 1020 Jefferson St., Tipton, IN 46072.

