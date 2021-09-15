WINDFALL – Cale Stuart Hindman, age 25, of Windfall, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Huntington, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Windfall Christian Church, 211 N. Independence in Windfall, with Pastor Carl Roudebush officiating.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m., also at Windfall Christian Church.

Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy can be made to the family in care of the funeral home towards Conner’s education. Conner completing his degree was very important to Cale.

