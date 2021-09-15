Bill G. Lazarus, 91, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., and formerly of Elwood, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The U.S. Army Honor Guard Unit will conduct full military honors at a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood with Bill’s family officiating.

There is no visitation.

Arrangements once again have been entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel.

