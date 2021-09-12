NOBLESVILLE – Norman A. Schulenburg, 70, of Noblesville and formerly of Tipton, died on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Noblesville.

Norman’s memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St. in Carmel. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Norman will be buried with his parents in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family with Norman’s arrangements.