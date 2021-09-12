ANDERSON – Marilyn K. Reason, age 75, of Anderson, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Community Northview Care Center in Anderson following recent health complications.

A Nursing Honor Guard memorial service will be at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, located at 305 E. Sigler St. in Frankton, at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, and will be followed by members of her family sharing memories.

Visitation will be from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Marilyn’s honor may be made to the funeral home to help offset costs.