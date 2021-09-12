ELWOOD – Lon Charles Clayton, age 78, of Elwood, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, following multiple health issues.

Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home. A funeral service to honor and celebrate Lon’s life will be Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to honor Lon can be made to the American Cancer Society.

To share a memory of Lon or to leave his family a special message, please visit www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.