TIPTON – Diane Hughes, age 61, of Tipton, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with a Rosary service starting promptly at 7 p.m.

Committal will take place immediately following the service in Tipton’s St. John Cemetery.

To honor and celebrate Diane’s love for sports, her family is inviting everyone to wear their favorite team jersey on Tuesday evening.

