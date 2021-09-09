Tedford “Ted” Leroy Havens, 85, Tipton, passed away at 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. in Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park.

Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 5 p.m.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.