FAIRMOUNT – Phillip J. Leisure, age 73, of rural Fairmount, slipped away from us to begin his next big adventure in the quiet of the afternoon on Sept. 7, 2021, at Riverview Health in Noblesville. We hope they have motorcycles in Heaven.

A life celebration memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with his son-in-law, Scott Cox, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Sept. 20 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

The family requests precautions for health and safety be followed including face masks and social distancing.

Burial of Phil’s ashes will take place privately at the Knox Chapel Cemetery in rural Fairmount.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Christian Church through the funeral home.

