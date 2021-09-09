Howard “Scott” Norris passed away at home surrounded by family on Sept 6, 2021, following an extended illness.

Because Nancy’s funeral was prevented by Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be held in honor of both Scott and Nancy. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 12, and 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept 13th with funeral services following at 10 a.m. at Loose Funeral Home, 200 W. 53rd St., in Anderson. The family would like to protect the health of all those attending. Please wear a mask.

A brief graveside service will be held afterward at Grove Lawn Cemetery in Pendleton. As a tribute to Scott, the family encourages those with a classic car to join in the procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations can be made to Little Red Door Cancer Agency, www.littlereddoor.org <http://www.littlereddoor.org>, 1801 N Meridian St, Indi-anapolis, IN 46202.www.-loosecares.com.