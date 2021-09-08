Veronica Dee Cole

Veronica Dee “Ronnie” Cole, 54, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital following an extended illness.

Funeral service celebrating Veronica’s life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood chapel with Pastor Nate Warren officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation is Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

