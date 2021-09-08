Shirley Jean Crawford

Shirley Jean (Coachman) Crawford, age 74, of Tipton, graduated to Heaven on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service celebrating Shirley’s life will be on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Logan Westrick officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Shirley’s honor can be made to Ripberger Open and mailed to 2345 S. 900 W. Tipton, IN 46072.

