Donna Jean (Silcox) Wyrick, 74, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at IU Health Tipton.

She was born on June 17, 1947 in Elwood to Joseph L Silcox and Martha Jean (Russell) Silcox.

Private family services will be held and she will be buried in Nevada Cemetery.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home assisted the Wyrick family with arrangements.