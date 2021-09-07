SHARPSVILLE – Zachary Scott Cox, 31, Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2021, at IU Hospital in Bloomington, surrounded by his family.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (ALZFDN.org) in honor of his late grandmother, Joyce M. Schisler or Cancerresearch.org in honor of his late grandfather, Jerry L. Hicks.

A graveside service will be at Sharpsville Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 10 at 11a.m. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.