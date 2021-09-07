On Aug. 31, 2021, Timothy Lewis Green, loving brother and devoted uncle, passed away at the age of 46.

Funeral services for Tim will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero, with Chaplain Kevin Klassen presiding.

A time of visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637, https://www.heart.org/plannedgiving.

You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.