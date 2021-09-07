ELWOOD – Gail Edward Beeman, age 73, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital 86th Street following an extended illness.

Visitation for family and friends is Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel. Funeral services celebrating Gail’s life will immediate follow on Friday at 1 p.m. with his cousin, the Rev. Mike Beeman officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

