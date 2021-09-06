Gregory Gene DeWitt, 59 of Tipton, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.

Greg’s funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Markins and his friend John Graham presiding. Visitation will be from 10 s.m. yo 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Greg’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.