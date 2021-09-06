FRANKTON – Catherine Lynn “Cathy” Huntsinger, age 68, of Frankton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Alexandria Care Center surrounded by her family after a 10-year battle with cancer.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Church in Elwood with her brother, Rev. Pat Kibby and Rev. Dennis Goth officiating. Entombment will follow the mass at the Elwood City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Church and will include a Delta Theta Tau Memorial Ceremony at 7 p.m.

Health precautions are requested to be observed including face masks and social distancing when possible. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Catherine L. Huntsinger Scholarship Fund at the Madison County Community Foundation in her honor – www.madisonccf.org/give.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood has been entrusted with Cathy's funeral arrangements.