ELWOOD – Stella Dellinger, age 66, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at IU Health Tipton following an extended illness.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson Street in Elwood.

Funeral service celebrating Stella’s life will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Chris Ruder officiating. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com