ELWOOD – Robert A. Jeske, age 56, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Chris Ruder officiating. Graveside burial service will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Elwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

