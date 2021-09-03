CARMEL – On Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, Lloyd “Gene” E. Etchison, of Carmel, was called home at the age of 85. The world has lost a remarkable husband, father, son, grandfather, and a friend to many.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 E. Carmel Drive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Road. Graveside services will follow at Aroma Methodist Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton County Special Olympics. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.