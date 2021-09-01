Mary L. Sutton, 100, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Elwood Health and Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elwood, Ind. with Fr. Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Ceme-tery in Elwood.

Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph Catholic Church.

