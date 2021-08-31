Sally L. Stanley, 73, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Funeral service celebrating Sally’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood chapel with Pastor John Elder officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

