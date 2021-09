ZIONSVILLE – Robert LeRoy Hughes, 96, Zionsville, (formerly of Lafayette), died Aug. 27, 2021. He and his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Ava Lee (Wilson), had lived in Hoosier Village, a retirement home in Zionsville, since 2005.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Hoosier Village, located at 9875 Cherryleaf Dr. in Indianapolis. Guests should enter gate on Zionsville Road, north of 96th Street.