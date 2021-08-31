ALEXANDRIA – Paul D. Williams, 80, entered into rest from his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, after an extended illness.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at Park View Cemetery, 1101 South Park Avenue (State Road 9) on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Pastor Jerry Young will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Compassus Hospice, 3530 W Fox Ridge Lane, Muncie, Ind. 47304.

Out of respect for public and personal safety, facial masking, hand sanitation and social distancing are strongly recommended.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff are honored to care for Paul and serve the Williams family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com