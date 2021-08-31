KOKOMO – Harold Lee Shipley, 86, Kokomo, passed away at 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Aperion Care in Peru.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., in Kokomo. Burial will follow in Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the church.

Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.