George M. Reynolds

George M. “Joe” Reynolds, 71, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.
A funeral service celebrating Joe’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.
Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

