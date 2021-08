TIPTON – Jeanne C. Maynard, 90, of Tipton, passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at home.

Graveside services for Jeanne will be at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor John Ankrom presiding.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.