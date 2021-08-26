Randall K. Arnett

MILTON, Ken. – Randy Arnett, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Milton, Ken. Randy was born in Tipton on Sept. 11, 1956, to his parents, James P. Arnett and Livie (Perrin) Arnett.

A funeral service celebrating Randy’s life will be on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor John Ankrum officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Arnett family in their time of need.