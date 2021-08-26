Janene Southwick

ALEXANDRIA – Janene (Leach) Southwick, 76, received her heavenly wings on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

Services honoring Janene’s life and legacy will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Nathan Lutterman officiating. Cremation will follow the services with private interment in Park View Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The Southwick family will receive friends after 5 p.m. Monday at Owens Funeral Home prior to the service. The Upland Eastern Star will conduct a Memorial Service at 6:30 pm Monday in the funeral home.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, facial masking, social distancing and hand sanitation is strongly recommended.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com