Eleanor “Joan” Wray, 87, of Tipton, was welcomed home to her Lord & Savior on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Joan’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Main St. in Tipton with the Rev. Dr. Robb Roloff presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at the church.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Joan’s honor may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 50 East 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or the Tipton County Historical Society, 323 W. South St., Tipton, IN 46072.

Joan’s family would like to give a special thank you to Guardian Angel Hospice and the nursing staff at Miller’s Merry Manor.